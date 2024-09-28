This is the first in a new series of weekly app recommendations, where I’ll highlight something I’ve been using for years or recently discovered and believe is worth showcasing. Some of these apps will have a big impact — like my favorite email service, Superhuman; my preferred search engine, Kagi; or Vivaldi, the browser that should be more popular than Chrome. Others will be smaller tools, such as a way to download any video online or the best calculator app available.

Ente Authenticator is one of the smallest tools I’ll highlight, but it’s arguably the most important, as it’s central to your online security.

Most people try to create somewhat memorable passwords, save them to Chrome or Safari, and let the browser auto-fill them. If a service requires two-factor authentication — where you enter a numeric code in addition to your password — you likely rely on your mobile number to receive a text with the code.

This setup is convenient for daily life, but it comes at a significant cost to your safety — especially if your email password is saved in your browser. All a hacker needs is access to your Chrome data, and they can access almost anything about you. While two-factor authentication using your phone number provides some protection, it is relatively easy to bypass using methods like SIM-swapping.

The best solution is to use a password manager like NordPass (which I’ll write about in a future piece), along with a separate two-factor authentication app. While major players like Google and Microsoft offer options that are better than nothing, these apps are tightly linked to your existing accounts. If those accounts are compromised, the authenticator won’t protect you. This is why you need an independent authenticator app — and Ente Authenticator is the best I’ve found.

Ente is a private cloud storage tool for photos, videos, and files — essentially an encrypted, private alternative to Google Photos — and it has earned a stellar reputation for reliability and security. Ente Authenticator (or “Ente Auth”) is their new open-source two-factor authentication app, which they created because they were dissatisfied with existing options. It’s free, making it accessible to as many people as possible.

To set up your account, use your email address and create a master password (which you should back up on paper, along with backup codes in case you lose it), and the app is ready to go. Ente offers both mobile and desktop apps, and their interface is refreshingly simple. The app displays a list of your accounts, with the codes below the name of each app, which you can copy with a tap or click. It also shows the next code as soon as the current one expires, and if you have many codes, you can quickly find what you need by searching the app name in the search box at the top right.

To set up two-factor authentication, go to your desired website or service, enable two-factor authentication, and choose the option to authenticate through a third-party app. A QR code will appear, which you can scan using the ‘Plus’ button in the Ente app. Then, just type in the code displayed in the app — and you’re done. If you’re already using another authentication app, like Google Authenticator, you can transfer your codes by scanning QR codes without needing to contact each individual website or service.