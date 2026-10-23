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Apple’s first smart display pairs a 7-inch screen with an A18 chip and a speaker base.
Apple’s former hardware chief and new CEO, John Ternus, is on a tear. Last month he unveiled the biggest change to the iPhone in its history with its first folding model, the Duo, and mere weeks later, Apple has added another new product category to its range with the much-anticipated HomeView: Apple’s first smart display, and center of its new smart-home line.
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By GARY GASTELU|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Apple’s former hardware chief and new CEO, John Ternus, is on a tear. Last month he unveiled the biggest change to the iPhone in its history with its first folding model, the Duo, and mere weeks later, Apple has added another new product category to its range with the much-anticipated HomeView: Apple’s first smart display, and center of its new smart-home line.
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