I love the iPhone Air. It is my phone of the year — a bold product that dares to be compromised for the sake of something futuristic. And, if reporting is anything to go by, there is a lot more of this to come, albeit with more commercial appeal than the Air has seen.

To start, expect Apple’s first foldable iPhone to launch in 2026 — finally. Early reports suggest that this will be a book-style device similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, featuring a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen when unfolded. The $2,000 device will incorporate four cameras in total, Touch ID authentication via the power button rather than Face ID, and Apple’s second-generation C2 modem, first used on the Air. Apple has reportedly achieved a nearly invisible display crease through advanced hinge mechanisms and display technology shifts. The foldable will launch with iOS 27, specifically optimized for multitasking on dual screens, which will continue the Liquid Glass design of iOS 26.

This will be a big leap for Apple. Folding phones are a different product category from regular phones, and the last time the company tried to enter a new category — with the Vision Pro — it was underwhelming. Folding phones continue to sell solidly despite their high costs and durability concerns, and the iPhone Fold will almost certainly be the bestselling folding phone at its price point.

Apple’s ambition does not end there. The company is reportedly planning a twentieth-anniversary iPhone for 2027 that looks nothing like the current iPhone: a curved glass device without any display cutouts, representing the ultimate expression of Jony Ive’s original vision for an uninterrupted screen. Expect this to be like the iPhone X — a price-hike, extra-flagship iPhone model that sets the design language for future iPhones, moving away from the iPhone 4-inspired flat-edge look Apple is currently using.

Four curved edges will pose a durability challenge — having a flat screen with metal edges is partially why new iPhones are more drop-resistant — but it will look premium, particularly if silicon-carbon batteries bring the thickness down.