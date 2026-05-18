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The New York Sun
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Arizona’s Former Governor Could Be the Right GOP Candidate for 2028

Voters who are exhausted and embarrassed by endless turmoil and vitriol from both sides of the political spectrum deserve a choice, not an echo.

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona has been one of the nation's most outspoken supporters of school choice initiatives.
Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona has been one of the nation's most outspoken supporters of school choice initiatives. AP/Ross D. Franklin
GEORGE WILL

GEORGE WILL

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