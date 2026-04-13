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The New York Sun
Opinion

Artemis II Mission Rebuts Debilitating Defeatism and Unifies a Divided America 

Moon journey offers a powerful symbol that the United States still possesses the will and the capacity to do big things. 

Earth captured through the Orion spacecraft window on April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon.
Earth captured through the Orion spacecraft window on April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon. Via NASA
JOSH HAMMER

JOSH HAMMER

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