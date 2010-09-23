Away Games

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

For his latest show at Lori Bookstein, John Dubrow has taken to painting in other artists’ studios — or at least to painting images of their studios — as subjects have come to include artists in their workspaces, There’s veteran still life and landscape painter Ruth Miller in a dashing pair of green snow boots, William Bailey looking pensive amidst his canvases, poet Mark Strand astride a glass table on which is spread an almost neoplastic arrangement of primary-colored volumes, and a home game, so to speak, in the form of a self-portrait. The portrait of stablemate Tine Lundsfryd is two for the price of one in that a painting by her husband Bruce Gagnier, also a Bookstein exhibitor, manages to preside over the composition. It is on the far wall of a distant room, but in the flattened picture space seems to hover over Ms. Lundsfryd’s shoulder, even to caress her hair .

Until October 30: 138 Tenth Avenue at 19th Street, 212 750 0949.

Mr. Cohen, Publisher/Editor of artcritical.com, is art critic of the New York Sun