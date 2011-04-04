The New York Sun

Thinness and Thickness

Susanna Heller, a New York City native and Brooklyn resident, is exhibiting a recent series of fraught, encrusted, largely small-scale paintings that smolder with intensity and troubled reflection. “A painting, like a walk, connects the physical experience (feet on the ground/paint on the canvas) to movement, energy, and space,” says the artist. “In a painting you enter and travel in a multitude of ways. The work is without a formula and I work with no physical hierarchies or imperatives. This explains the ever shifting surface, mark, texture, and density within each painting and from painting to painting.”

Ms. Heller’s exhibition runs through April 24 at John Davis Gallery, 386 1/2 Warren Street, Hudson, New York, 518-828-5907, johndavisgallery.com.

Franklin Einspruch recently wrote about Edward Gorey for The New Criterion.

