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The New York Sun
Foreign

As Diplomacy Appears To Have Reached a Dead End, America Strikes at Iran’s Oil Exporting Hub

‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,’ Mr. Trump writes on TruthSocial.

President Trump speaks with reporters during a news conference at the White House on April 6, 2026.
President Trump speaks with reporters during a news conference at the White House on April 6, 2026. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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