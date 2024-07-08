Biden Tells Democrats He’s ‘Firmly Committed’ To Staying in Presidential Race 

‘The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end,’ Biden said.

President Biden is “firmly committed to staying in this race” and “beating Donald Trump,” he told congressional Democrats in a letter Monday, despite a growing amount of senior Democratic lawmakers asking him to withdraw following his disastrous debate performance.

“I have had extensive conversations with the leadership of the party, elected officials, rank and file members, and most importantly, Democratic voters over these past 10 days or so,” he wrote in the letter, adding he is “not blind” to their concerns. “Believe me, I know better than anyone the responsibility and the burden the nominee of our party carries. I carried it in 2020 when the fate of our nation was at stake.”

The letter comes as a growing number of veteran Democrats in Congress have openly called for Mr. Biden to step aside, citing concerns about his age.

“I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” adding that voters spoke “clearly and decisively” when nominating him and noting that “only three people chose to challenge me” in the primary.

“I feel a deep obligation to the faith and the trust the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year. It was their decision to make. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any selected group of individuals, no matter how well intentioned,” he said, citing his administration’s work in infrastructure, health care, student loan forgiveness, and warning that Mr. Trump and his supporters would “ban abortion nationwide.”

“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end,” he said.

Citing 42 days until the Democratic Convention and 119 until the general election, Mr. Biden told Democrats it was time for a “unified party.”

“Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us,” he wrote.