Biden’s Delusions About Putin Underscore His Unfitness To Serve as President

His claim to have ‘shut Putin down’ is on a par with his description of the Afghanistan withdrawal as ‘an extraordinary success.’

When President Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that “I’m the guy that shut Putin down,” I became even more worried for our country.

The Commander-in-Chief of America had just described his total failure to stop Vladimir Putin as though it had worked.

This paralleled Mr. Biden’s description of the withdrawal from Afghanistan as “an extraordinary success.”

It also fit his continuous misleading comments about the border and illegal immigration.

In the ABC interview, Mr. Biden was either completely out of touch with reality — or just lying.

In either case, what does this suggest about the nature of policy discussions about Ukraine and Russia?

Consider what has happened in Ukraine since Mr. Biden’s claim:

On Monday, Russia launched 40 missiles at Ukraine. One hit a children’s hospital and killed more than 40 people and wounded 150.

This was not an isolated event. Ukraine estimated that from February 24, 2022 to June 28, 2024, Russia has launched 13,068 air and drone strikes. This was Biden’s idea of shutting Mr. Putin down?

While the delusional American president is living a happy life in the White House, Camp David, and Delaware beaches, the United Nations estimates that 436 civilians were killed between March 1, 2024 and May 31, 2024.

While NATO members gathered in Washington, Mr. Putin hosted India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, at Moscow. Earlier there was an authoritarian alliance meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan.

Mr. Biden is dealing with a British government in which the Conservative Party suffered its deepest defeat in its almost 200-year history.

He is dealing with a French president whose parliament is divided into three factions — and virtually ungovernable. Mr. Biden has a German ally whose economic and political system are breaking down.

So, Mr. Putin is making friends with North Korea (a new military alliance), China, and India, while the allies meet at Washington to complain, whine, whimper — and fail to act decisively on the scale necessary to meet the challenge.

As a sign of broader Western delusion, we are told the so-called reformer who won the Iranian election has pledged all-out support for Hezbollah.

Considering that Hezbollah has fired so many missiles into northern Israel that 100,000 Israelis were evacuated, the all-out support from Iran is vital. When Israel is finished with Hamas in the south, it is almost certainly going to turn its attention to Hezbollah.

It will create a zone of safety by pushing the terrorist organization north into Lebanon or East into Syria so it can’t threaten Israel anymore.

The pledge by the Iranian so-called moderate is a sign that Iran would get drawn into the conflict. As the former secretary of defense, Bob Gates, once told me, “there are no moderates in the Iranian government under this regime — none.”

Consider one final example of Mr. Biden’s deluded national security policy and failure to implement effectively. He announced a $230 million pier for Gaza that would expedite humanitarian aid.

The $230 million pier has never worked effectively. The Mediterranean is too choppy and stormy. The Pier was constantly being moved offshore to save it from being destroyed. It delivered only a tiny fraction of the humanitarian supplies for which they had hoped.

Even when supplies were delivered, substantial shares were stolen by Hamas and others. Getting aid from the pier to the people was much harder than supposed experts expected. This was a smaller, less publicized failure of planning and realistic implementation — much in the tradition of the evacuation from Afghanistan.

We now have a President and commander-in-chief who is clearly delusional. The gap between what he seems to think is true and the real world is a real and present danger to all of us.

Mr. Biden is clearly incapable of being commander-in-chief.

These are dangerous times.