Bill Belichick 2.0: a TV Career, a Love Story, and Calls to Coach Again

The football world is abuzz with Bill Belichick’s metamorphosis. Known for his icy demeanor and monosyllabic press conferences as the New England Patriots head coach, Mr. Belichick has evolved into a media sensation this season, captivating audiences with his commentary and wit.

Coupled with his blossoming romance with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, Mr. Belichick, 72, appears to be living his best life after failing to land a head coaching job last off-season. His success in the media and romance realms has raised questions about whether he will coach again.

“I thought for sure he’d go back to coaching,” Phil McConkey, who played with the New York Giants when Mr. Belichick was the defensive coordinator there. “But he’s having such a really good time right now. He’s good at this stuff. He’s providing insight that you just don’t get.”

Mr. Belichick won six Super Bowls during his 24 years as New England’s head coach, an unprecedented reign that ended awkwardly after the Patriots finished 4-13 in 2023. Still eager to coach, he applied for several openings and appeared to be a front-runner at Atlanta. But that job ultimately went to Raheem Morris, leaving Mr. Belichick without a job for 2024.

Bill Belichick, 72 reportedly met Jordan Hudson, 24, in 2021 while she was a college student, and began dating her in 2023. Jordan Hudson/Instagram

It’s not uncommon for out-of-work coaches to pursue television commentary, but Mr. Belichick was renowned for being boring and cryptic. His mid-week and post-game media sessions were marked by short non-answers with a large dose of grumpiness.

But he has shown a different personality now that he’s not coaching. Mixing a bit of humor with his superior football intellect and insightful persona, Mr. Belichick has been a hit while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, “Let’s Go!” on SiriusXM with Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Gray and with Eli and Peyton Manning during the ManningCast on Monday Night Football. Add a few commercial endorsements and viewers have heard more from Mr. Belichick in eight weeks than during his two-plus decades as the Patriots coach.

He isn’t afraid to be critical. Mr. Belichick crushed the Jets after their 25-22 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, a week after chastising Patriots new head coach Jarod Mayo for calling his team “soft” following a loss to Jacksonville in Week 7. “For him to be that brutally honest, I loved it,” Mr. McConkey said.

Pepper Johnson, a former player and long-time assistant coach under Mr. Belichick, can’t believe what he’s seeing on television. “It’s like he’s the biggest hypocrite,” Mr. Johnson told the Sun. “All those years dealing with the media he acted like he didn’t know anything and didn’t want to say anything, now I can’t turn the TV on without seeing him.”

Mr. Belichick’s name is already mentioned as a potential successor in Dallas where Mike McCarthy could be in trouble if the Cowboys don’t reach the Super Bowl. Philadelphia, Jacksonville, and perhaps the New York Giants could also be looking for a new coach. The New York Jets have a vacancy, but that bridge was burned when Mr. Belichick famously resigned as “HC of the NYJ” before accepting the job in New England in 2000.

Bill Belichick with his then-girlfriend Linda Holloway during the Super Bowl Victory Parade February 5, 2019 at Boston, Massachusetts. The couple split after a 16-year relationship. Billie Weiss/Getty Images

All indications are Mr. Belichick’s passion for the game will inevitably draw him back to coaching. With 333 career wins, including the postseason and five years as the head coach in Cleveland, he is 14 games short of the all-time record for wins held by Don Shula, at 347. Others suggested Mr. Belichick wants to win a Super Bowl without Mr. Brady as his quarterback since Mr. Brady won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay after leaving the Patriots in 2020.

“I think he definitely coaches next year,” Ian O’Connor, author of “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time,” told the Sun. “My guess is it will be in the NFC East. I think the Cowboys are the leader in the clubhouse. But I wouldn’t rule the Giants out, especially with the way Bill feels about the Giants.”

Breaking Mr. Shula’s record and doing something he’s done nearly all his life are valid reasons to return to coaching, but why bother? He’s a hit on television, yakking it up on camera with Ocho Cinco, the Mannings, and former players like Lawrence Taylor. The media offers will only get more lucrative as football fans are introduced to an entertaining personality. “So many people when I researched the book told me this person existed and now there’s proof,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Was the curmudgeon under the hoodie an act? Mr. O’Connor believes it was. “He thought too many coaches were too open with the media and gave nuggets of information that Belichick would use to help him with his game plan,” Mr. O’Connor said. “That’s why his goal at the podium was to give you no information whatsoever. Now I think he feels liberated. He doesn’t have a team he has to protect.”

Bill Belichick has been open about his relationship with the beauty school graduate and former competitive cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts. Jordan Hudson/Instagram

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Mr. Belichick’s transformation has been his public romance with Ms. Hudson. The two reportedly met in 2021 while she was a college student and began dating in 2023, a year after Mr. Belichick ended a 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday. They have been featured in several Instagram posts by Ms. Hudson where the normally stoic Mr. Belichick is seen smiling from ear to ear.

“I’ve met her and she’s a lovely young woman,” Mr. McConkey told the Sun. “I’m happy for him.”

Mr. O’Connor offered, “I’ve tried to be open-minded about that. It’s a consensual non-traditional relationship. Both seem to be happy.”

Mr. Johnson admitted, “That caught me by surprise. But that’s his business.”

If Mr. Belichick does seek to coach again, revealing this warmer side of his personality could make him more attractive to owners once afraid he might be too hard to deal with.

“Owners looking at his personality now on TV after hearing some of the horror stories over the years are now looking at him like he’s a normal well-adjusted guy who owners can work with,” Mr. O’Connor said. “The TV work has made him a more appealing candidate.”

Mr. Johnson would rather Mr. Belichick not coach again. “I think it’s going to hurt his record more than help his record,” Mr. Johnson said. “I know he doesn’t need an extra penny, and it’s going to be hard to get players who are willing to fight for him. Players want to have fun these days.”

Mr. Belichick seems to be having fun these days rewriting the script of his legacy.