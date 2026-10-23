Bill Irwin is that rare artist who not only wears many hats — literally, at times — but also transcends cultural demographics. A veteran actor, writer, director, choreographer, and clown, he’s as beloved by the Samuel Beckett fans he has entertained, in productions ranging from starry Broadway outings to original solo pieces, as he is by parents of children who have grown up watching him play Mr. Noodle, Elmo’s loose-limbed companion on “Sesame Street.” (That’s not to suggest those categories are mutually exclusive; I belong to both.)