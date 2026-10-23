Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Molière’s portrait of a hypochondriac is given fresh impetus on Broadway from its star who first played the part in high school.
Bill Irwin is that rare artist who not only wears many hats — literally, at times — but also transcends cultural demographics. A veteran actor, writer, director, choreographer, and clown, he’s as beloved by the Samuel Beckett fans he has entertained, in productions ranging from starry Broadway outings to original solo pieces, as he is by parents of children who have grown up watching him play Mr. Noodle, Elmo’s loose-limbed companion on “Sesame Street.” (That’s not to suggest those categories are mutually exclusive; I belong to both.)
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Bill Irwin is that rare artist who not only wears many hats — literally, at times — but also transcends cultural demographics. A veteran actor, writer, director, choreographer, and clown, he’s as beloved by the Samuel Beckett fans he has entertained, in productions ranging from starry Broadway outings to original solo pieces, as he is by parents of children who have grown up watching him play Mr. Noodle, Elmo’s loose-limbed companion on “Sesame Street.” (That’s not to suggest those categories are mutually exclusive; I belong to both.)
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