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In ‘860’ the comedian reflects on losing his home and recalls Muhammad Ali and ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ but the real star of the show is his wife, Janice.
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For Billy Crystal, 2025 was something of an annus horribilis: It began with the Pacific Palisades fire, which obliterated the home where the beloved actor and comedian and his family had lived for 46 years, and ended with the violent deaths of one of his closest friends and colleagues, Rob Reiner, and Reiner’s wife.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
For Billy Crystal, 2025 was something of an annus horribilis: It began with the Pacific Palisades fire, which obliterated the home where the beloved actor and comedian and his family had lived for 46 years, and ended with the violent deaths of one of his closest friends and colleagues, Rob Reiner, and Reiner’s wife.
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