Britain’s Renegade Reform Party, Billing Itself as the ‘Future of British Politics,’ Finds its Own Elon Musk in Billionaire Property Developer

The new donor, a former Tory supporter, says ‘Nigel will be the next PM of the UK.’

Member of Parliament and Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage attends President Trump's campaign rally at the Santander Arena November 4, 2024 at Reading, Pennsylvania. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MAGGIE LITTLE
The Brexit champion and Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, has secured his own version of Elon Musk — bagging a billionaire donor as he seeks to become the next Prime Minister. 

As a British luxury property developer, Nick Candy, becomes Reform UK’s next treasurer, he is gearing up to smash fundraising records and boost the party’s prospects in the election, slated for 2029. Mr. Candy, a former donor to the opposition Conservative Party, is married to Australian actress Holly Valance, who is a Reform UK supporter and also raised millions of dollars for President-elect Trump this summer. 

“I am sorry to say there have been too many broken promises and a complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country,” Mr. Candy said while resigning his membership in the Conservative party, as Politico reported. “Nigel Farage is a close personal friend of mine, and Reform UK represents the future of British politics.”

Following rumors that Elon Musk himself was about to donate tens of millions to the Reform UK — which Mr. Musk denied — Mr. Candy is expecting to raise more money for the party than “any political party in the UK has ever raised,” per the Independent. 

“There will be a massive exodus all coming to Reform,” he told the outlet, which notes he anticipates raising more than £40 million. 

“Already this morning, I’ve had millions of pounds worth of donations from people that have never donated to a political party in this country,” Mr. Candy said. “But it’s not just about getting rich donors and billionaire people or millionaire people.”As the billionaire backs the right-wing populist party, his transition marks increasing discontent among the Conservative party and broader national shift. Reform UK is growing rapidly, with more than 100,000 members, as Reuters notes — compared to only 40,000 in early June.

