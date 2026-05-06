Search
The New York Sun
National

Buzzkill: Kentucky Derby Winner Golden Tempo Won’t Run in Preakness, Ending Suspense for a Triple Crown This Year

The first female trainer to capture the Run for the Roses decides to rest the colt ahead of the Belmont Stakes.

Jockey Jose L. Ortiz rides Golden Tempo (19) to victory at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, May 2, 2026, at Louisville.
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz rides Golden Tempo (19) to victory at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, May 2, 2026, at Louisville. AP/Abbie Parr
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp