Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BLONDE BOMBSHELL Marilyn Monroe is remembered in “Marilyn,” an exhibit of photographs taken throughout her career, from her days as Norma Jeane to the set of “The Seven Year Itch.” Through Friday, September 1, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Staley-Wise Gallery, 560 Broadway, between Prince and Spring streets, 212-966-6223, free.
