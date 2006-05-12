This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UPTOWN DOWNTOWN Alicia Keys performs at a gala supporting the Cancer and Fertility Society, an organization that supports research for newly diagnosed patients who want to preserve their fertility. Funds benefit the construction of a cancer and fertility center at New York Downtown Hospital. Friday, 6 p.m., Cipriani, 55 Wall St., between Hanover and William streets, 212-312-5967, $500 and up.