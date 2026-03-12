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The New York Sun
Justice

Justice Department Attorney Resigns After Submitting Court Filings With Fake AI-Generated Quotes

The lead attorney in the district is warning his staff: ‘This is federal Big Boy court.’

The Terry Sanford Federal Building at Raleigh, N.C., where a United States attorney faced discipline for filing an AI-generated brief with false quotes and citations.
The Terry Sanford Federal Building at Raleigh, N.C., where a United States attorney faced discipline for filing an AI-generated brief with false quotes and citations. Via X
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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