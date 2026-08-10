George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The 47th president acknowledges ‘some contractor error’ in the landmark’s renovation.
President Trump’s allegation that the former FBI director James Comey’s “86 47” post inspired the debacle that has engulfed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool underscores the president’s preoccupation with the monument, now in a shambles.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump’s allegation that the former FBI director James Comey’s “86 47” post inspired the debacle that has engulfed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool underscores the president’s preoccupation with the monument, now in a shambles.
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