The Middle East is in an unsustainable state of suspension as Iran and Oman prepare to announce an agreement governing the Hormuz Strait that is completely unacceptable to the international community and purports to convert a vital international waterway into a toll gate for themselves. It is now obvious that there’s no point negotiating with Iran and any apparent agreement will be respected by America as an honorable and civilized country and ignored by the regime at Tehran, whoever is leading it, as they are a squabbling riffraff of depraved gangsters who regard breaking agreements as one of their better tactics in their nearly half-century campaign of violent aggression.