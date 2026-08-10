George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The Department of Justice must decide whether to appeal a landmark ruling that eliminates major portions of the National Firearms Act.
Published:
Updated:
Gun owners and Second Amendment supporters are pressing the Department of Justice to let stand a decision by a federal judge in Texas who struck down decades-old regulations on firearm suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns, delivering a landmark victory for gun rights groups. The Trump administration, caught between its own law and its desire to maintain some rules on tracking gun owners, has until Wednesday to decide what it will do.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Gun owners and Second Amendment supporters are pressing the Department of Justice to let stand a decision by a federal judge in Texas who struck down decades-old regulations on firearm suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns, delivering a landmark victory for gun rights groups. The Trump administration, caught between its own law and its desire to maintain some rules on tracking gun owners, has until Wednesday to decide what it will do.
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