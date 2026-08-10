George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The New York City congresswoman stands by her progressive positions but is reeling back the rhetoric that has hardened discourse and Democratic chances for a congressional majority in 2027.
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“Woke One was crazy.” That’s the judgment rendered by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the left-leaning movement that emerged during President Trump’s first term and the Covid pandemic, a period that closely aligns with her own political ascent.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
“Woke One was crazy.” That’s the judgment rendered by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the left-leaning movement that emerged during President Trump’s first term and the Covid pandemic, a period that closely aligns with her own political ascent.
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