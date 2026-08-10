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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded at warp speed to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain’s threat to disrupt travel by Italian nationals following his mishandling of the Ceuta alien invasion: “Italy does not accept ultimatums or impositions from abroad regarding national security and border control.”
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded at warp speed to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain’s threat to disrupt travel by Italian nationals following his mishandling of the Ceuta alien invasion: “Italy does not accept ultimatums or impositions from abroad regarding national security and border control.”
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