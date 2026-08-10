Secretary of State Clinton’s warning over the GOP’s attacks on the Democrats for their “communism” — they will be “very effective,” she reckons — is a bit of a “now she tells us” moment. Then, too, she has been issuing these warnings going back to President Trump’s first term. The left wing in the party have dug themselves in and are expanding. It’s a tragedy for the FDR, Truman, Kennedy, and Clinton wing of the party of Jefferson.