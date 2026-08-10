George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
It’s a tragedy for the FDR, Truman, Kennedy, and Clinton wing of the party of Jefferson.
Secretary of State Clinton’s warning over the GOP’s attacks on the Democrats for their “communism” — they will be “very effective,” she reckons — is a bit of a “now she tells us” moment. Then, too, she has been issuing these warnings going back to President Trump’s first term. The left wing in the party have dug themselves in and are expanding. It’s a tragedy for the FDR, Truman, Kennedy, and Clinton wing of the party of Jefferson.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Secretary of State Clinton’s warning over the GOP’s attacks on the Democrats for their “communism” — they will be “very effective,” she reckons — is a bit of a “now she tells us” moment. Then, too, she has been issuing these warnings going back to President Trump’s first term. The left wing in the party have dug themselves in and are expanding. It’s a tragedy for the FDR, Truman, Kennedy, and Clinton wing of the party of Jefferson.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.