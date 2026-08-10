George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
The judge says the school board must come up with school names on a ‘racially nondiscriminatory basis with all deliberate speed.’
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A federal judge says a Virginia school board violated black students’ civil rights when it restored Confederate names to two schools, and that it must once again change the school names.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal judge says a Virginia school board violated black students’ civil rights when it restored Confederate names to two schools, and that it must once again change the school names.
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