This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOR A GOOD CAUSE Brooklyn College presents a summer blood drive benefiting the New York Blood Center. Every participant receives two tickets to a September 7 baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Today, noon–5:30 p.m., Brooklyn College, New York Blood Center Mobile Unit, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000, free.

LOVE-LOVE The Dacor Taste of Tennis event features appearances by tennis stars before this year’s U.S. Open tournament. The dinner benefits City Harvest, and features Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, and chefs Mario Batali, Jose Meireilles, and Timon Balloo. Tonight, 7 p.m., W New York Hotel, 541 Lexington Ave. at 49th Street, 877-282-7100, $250.

DANCE GALA The Evidence Dance Company presents “On Our Toes in the Hamptons,” a benefit program for the company, which performs African and Caribbean dances infused with contemporary jazz. The performance also includes cocktails and a silent auction. Saturday, 4 p.m., Nova’s Ark Project, 30-60 Millstone Rd., Bridgehampton, N.Y., 718-230-4633, $500 and up.