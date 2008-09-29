This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GALLERY-GOING

LIGHT AND SHADOW Photographer Ron Hamad employs the lith printing technique, which produces a high-contrast image when developed, to create soft-toned, black-and-white images. The process allows Mr. Hamad to shroud his subjects in gray or streak them with light; landscapes and figures often appear as shadowy abstractions. “Prayer” (2001), above, from the artist’s exhibit at the Robin Rice Gallery, is characteristic of his dramatic composition. Through Sunday, October 26, Wednesday–Sunday, noon–7 p.m., Robin Rice Gallery, 325 West 11th St., between Washington and Greenwich streets, 212-366-6660, free.

DANCE

AUDACIOUS MOVES An Ohio-based dance company that fuses athleticism with classical technique, BalletMet Columbus, performs at the Joyce Theater. The program includes the New York premiere of Warren Adams’s “The Audacious One,” which is set to Mozart, and a performance of a sequence from David Nixon’s “Dracula.” Several pieces from the company’s repertoire are also in the lineup. Tomorrow and Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave. at 19th Street, 212-691-9740, $19–$49.

SECRET GARDEN The American Ballet Theatre pays tribute to choreographer Antony Tudor on the 100th anniversary of his birth. The company performs an all-Tudor program, including ballets originally created for ABT. Among the highlights is Tudor’s “Jardin aux Lilas.” The 1936 piece is widely regarded as one of the great dramatic ballets: It consists of several brief encounters, including those between a woman, Caroline, and the man she loves but cannot marry. Also on the program is the pas de deux from Tudor’s 1943 “Romeo and Juliet” and “Continuo” (1971).” Friday, October 31, 8 p.m., New York City Center, 130 W. 56th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-581-1212, $25-$40.

FOOD & DRINK

KOREAN KITCHEN The inaugural Korean restaurant week, Taste of Korea, begins today. For six days, 19 participating Korean restaurants around New York City are offering $15 prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, serving up specialties such as bibimbap, a savory mix of rice, vegetables, and sliced meat topped with an egg. On Friday, chef Nyun-Im Kim makes bibimbap in the Cellar Kitchen at Macy’s. Attendees are invited to a free tasting after the cooking lesson. Restaurant week through Saturday, times and locations vary, bibimbap demonstration, Friday, 1-2 p.m., Macy’s Herald Square, Cellar Kitchen, 151 W. 34th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-759-9550. For complete information, go to koreanculture.org.

FALL FÊTE Brooklyn’s first Gowanus Harvest Festival serves up food, brew, and live music by local bands for one day of autumn revelry. An organic chef, Kelly Geary, provides bounty from her catering service, Sweet Deliverance, while a group of Brooklyn breweries offer pours from their fall batches. Other attractions include pony and canoe rides, local vendors selling crafts, and pumpkin-carving contests. Saturday, October 11, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., the Yard, 388-400 Carroll St., between Bond and Nevins streets, Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, 718-797-1707, $12 general, free for children age 5 and under.

TALKS

MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD A curator at the Metropolitan Musem of Art, Lisa Messinger, gives a lecture on the British painter C.R.W. Nevinson. The artist attended the revered Slade School of Art before he was drafted into World War I. During the conflict, he was appointed an official “war artist” charged with creating pictures for strategic and memorial purposes. The talk is presented in conjunction with the museum’s exhibit “Rhythms of Modern Life: British Prints 1914-1939.” Friday, 6 p.m., Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bonnie J. Sacerdote Lecture Hall, Uris Center for Education, 1000 Fifth Ave. at 82nd Street, 212-535-7710, free with museum admission: suggested donation, adults $20, $15 seniors, $10 students, free for members and children under 12.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT The Fales Library at New York University hosts a discussion about changes confronting American immigrant-owned food establishments. A restaurant consultant, Clark Wolf, moderates the talk, titled “Emerging and Disappearing Immigrant Foodways.” Participants include food writers Brian Halweil and Anya Von Bremzen; a third-generation co-owner of Russ & Daughters, Mark Federman, and the director of the NYU graduate program in food studies, Jennifer Berg. Thursday, October 16, 4-6 p.m., NYU, Fales Library, 70 Washington Square South, 3rd Fl., between LaGuardia and University places, 212-922-9018 or e-mail rsvp.bobst@nyu.edu, $10 suggested donation.