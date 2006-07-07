This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND The Caramoor International Music Festival continues this weekend with a performance of Bellini’s “I Puritani,” featuring soprano Sumi Jo, tenor Barry Banks, baritone Weston Hurt, and bass-baritone Daniel Mobbs.The singers are accompanied by the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, led by conductor Will Crutchfield. On Sunday, the Aulos Ensemble performs Handel’s complete “Water Music” suite. Performers include flutist Christopher Krueger, oboist Marc Schachman, and harpsichordist Arthur Haas. Saturday and Sunday, Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $27.50–$87.50 for Saturday’s performance, $19–$49 for Sunday’s performance.

GARDEN MUSIC The Museum of Modern Art and the Juilliard present Summergarden, a free summer concert series featuring premieres performed by Juilliard students.The first concert features Henrik Strindberg’s “Bryta snit. Tiden fryser” (“Cut Sections. Time Freezes”) performed by violinist Miranda Cuckson, cellist Christopher Gross, and pianist Philip Fisher. Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.