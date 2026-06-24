Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Senate Republicans Brace for What Could Be Tense Meeting With Trump

‘My question is, how do we all get on the same page and get unified rather than squabbling amongst ourselves?’ one senior Republican tells the Sun.

The Senate majority leader, John Thune, heads to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on June 1, 2026.
The Senate majority leader, John Thune, heads to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on June 1, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp