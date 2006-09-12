Readings
NOVEL IDEAS The Academy of American Poets presents the final installation of the Word for Word reading series with novelists Jefferey McDaniel, Eugene Ostashevsky, and Monica Youn. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Bryant Park Reading Room, 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-274-0343, free.
