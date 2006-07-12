This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THUMBS UP Out of Line Productions presents José Rivera’s “Cloud Tectonics,” the story of a man who picks up a hitchhiker who claims to be 54 years old and pregnant. The play is directed by James Phillip Gates, and featured actors include Frederique Nahmani , Luis Vega and Julio Rivera. Tomorrow through Saturday, August 5, Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Culture Project, 45 Bleecker St. at Mulberry Street, 212-868-4444, $25.

MANHATTAN MUSICAL The Summer Stock on Broadway series opens with a production of the “lost” Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musical, “Manhattan Madcaps of 1924.” The musical is directed by Annette Jolles, and featured actors include Katie Allen, Staci Rudnitsky, and Nick Verina. Tomorrow through Sunday, July 23, Wednesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $19.