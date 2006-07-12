The New York Sun

Join
National

Theater

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Theater
Theater

THUMBS UP Out of Line Productions presents José Rivera’s “Cloud Tectonics,” the story of a man who picks up a hitchhiker who claims to be 54 years old and pregnant. The play is directed by James Phillip Gates, and featured actors include Frederique Nahmani , Luis Vega and Julio Rivera. Tomorrow through Saturday, August 5, Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Culture Project, 45 Bleecker St. at Mulberry Street, 212-868-4444, $25.

MANHATTAN MUSICAL The Summer Stock on Broadway series opens with a production of the “lost” Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musical, “Manhattan Madcaps of 1924.” The musical is directed by Annette Jolles, and featured actors include Katie Allen, Staci Rudnitsky, and Nick Verina. Tomorrow through Sunday, July 23, Wednesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $19.

Theater
Theater

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use