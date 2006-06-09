Tour
NIGHT STROLL The Green-Wood Historic Fund presents a tour of the Green-Wood cemetery by moonlight, flashlight, and footlight. Historian Jeff Richman leads the tour through the cemetery’s catacombs. Live music is offered during the tour. Saturday, 8 p.m., Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St. at Fifth Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 631-549-4891, $15 general, $10 for members.
