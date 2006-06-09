The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NIGHT STROLL The Green-Wood Historic Fund presents a tour of the Green-Wood cemetery by moonlight, flashlight, and footlight. Historian Jeff Richman leads the tour through the cemetery’s catacombs. Live music is offered during the tour. Saturday, 8 p.m., Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St. at Fifth Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 631-549-4891, $15 general, $10 for members.

