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The New York Sun
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Can an Internally Divided Iranian Regime Meet Trump’s Demands for a War-Ending Deal?

They might open Hormuz Strait and concede uranium, but will not freeze enrichment, limit missiles reach, end support for regional proxies, or end the mass killing of opponents, an Iran watcher tells the Sun.

A bulk carrier sits anchored as families gather at Sultan Qaboos Port on March 23, 2026 in Muscat, Oman.
A bulk carrier sits anchored as families gather at Sultan Qaboos Port on March 23, 2026 in Muscat, Oman. Elke Scholiers/Getty Images
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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