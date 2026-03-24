Can an Internally Divided Iranian Regime Meet Trump’s Demands for a War-Ending Deal?

Front-Runner Emerges in Trump’s Search for a New Attorney General
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
They might open Hormuz Strait and concede uranium, but will not freeze enrichment, limit missiles reach, end support for regional proxies, or end the mass killing of opponents, an Iran watcher tells the Sun.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By LUKE FUNK|
$0.01/day for 60 days
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By MARIE POHL|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|