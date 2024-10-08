Canada’s Conservative Leader: Israel Taking Out Iran’s Nuclear Sites Would Be ‘Gift by the Jewish State to Humanity’

The stance is notably different from President Biden’s opposition to an Israeli attack on the facilities.

The leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, is taking a strong stance in support of Israel taking out Iran’s nuclear facilities — one that is notably different from President Biden’s.

“Yesterday you said that you endorse Israel proactively defending itself by hitting Iran’s nuclear sites, which is something that President Joe Biden does not endorse. Do you not feel like this could lead to a likelihood of an all-out conventional war between Iran and Israel and do you not agree with Joe Biden and his assessment?,” a reporter asked Mr. Poilievre, who is running for Prime Minister next year and is a vocal critic of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think the idea of allowing a genocidal, theocratic, unstable dictatorship that is desperate to avoid being overthrown by its own people to develop nuclear weapons is about the most dangerous and irresponsible thing that the world could ever allow,” Mr. Poilievre answered. “And if Israel were to stop that genocidal, theocratic, unstable, government from acquiring nuclear weapons, it would be a gift by the Jewish state to humanity.”

The response draws a stark contrast with Mr. Biden’s stance on the issue, when he said last week that he does not support such a strike by Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities. “The answer is no,” Mr. Biden said when asked if he would support an Israeli strike on nuclear sites in retaliation for Iran’s missile strike.