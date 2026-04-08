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Canada’s First Nations, Suing To Stop Alberta Referendum, Loom as Final Hurdle to Independence Vote

‘No separation of Alberta from Canada,’ the chief of the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation avers, ‘can occur without First Nation consent.’

King Charles III, right, with Chief Christine Longjohn of the Sturgeon Lake First Nation at Buckingham Palace on March 11, 2026.
King Charles III, right, with Chief Christine Longjohn of the Sturgeon Lake First Nation at Buckingham Palace on March 11, 2026. Aaron Chown - WPA pool/Getty Images
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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