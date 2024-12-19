Canada’s Trudeau Is on the Ropes, and Needs To Hear the Words of Cromwell: ‘In the Name of God, Go.’

There are a lot of things wrong with Canada but one of them isn’t its constitution. At least, I like the way in which their governments can be turfed out when they’re past their stale date. In the doddering final days of the Biden administration, that’s something we could use here.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is on the ropes. His smarmy ways and inflationary spending have made him unpopular with the voters. In an election his party would almost certainly be defeated by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives. Mr. Trudeau’s chief deputy, Chrystia Freeland, has resigned from the cabinet, and on the way out she slammed the door.

Mr. Trudeau has run up the deficit, and now the country is facing an economic crisis in the form of a threatened 25 percent American tariff on Canadian goods and services. Since 60 percent of Canada’s foreign trade is with America, that would put millions of Canadians out of work. Things can’t go on like before, Ms. Freeland said.

Mr. Trudeau’s response to the tariff threat was to fly down to Mar-a-Lago, which got him nowhere. President-elect Trump calls him Governor Trudeau and says that Canada should become the 51st state. That’s payback for the contempt that Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Freeland have expressed for the 45th and, soon to be, 47th president.

The Canadian government is saying, “We really, truly despise you. Now will you trade with us?” That’s not a good bargaining stance. Free trade with Canada has benefited both countries, and the Trudeau government’s only hope is that American self-interest will supply what friendship might otherwise have provided.

Mr. Trudeau’s party in the Commons is propped up by a socialist third party, which knows that it’ll pay a price for doing so. So the government might fall in a no-confidence motion that would result in an election and a new government.

When there’s an election in a parliamentary country, the winner takes office the next day. That doesn’t happen here, when the ruling party loses. Instead, there’s a two-and-a-half month interregnum before the winner comes to power. That means we have to live with the embarrassment of an enfeebled Joe Biden and his secret controllers till January 20.

That’s in our Constitution and can’t be changed easily. It’s frustrating. The American people have spoken, and now we want to turn the page. We want to see an end to open borders, inflationary giveaways to leftwing groups, a feckless foreign policy, the criminalization of political opponents, and FBI visits to religious believers.

We’ve had enough of DEI indoctrination in the military and don’t want to hear about pardons given to miscreants with friends in high places. We’ve also heard all we want to hear about Joe’s Biden’s love of family and Hunter Biden’s artwork. We don’t want to listen to Kamala Harris’s word-salads. Just go away, please, and quickly too.

More than that, we’ve had more than enough of the liars in the hate-ridden press. We want all the Hamas-lovers at Columbia to depart, and to take with them the student body at Stanford law school. When leftists tell us about their “truth,” we tune out. We think that, were they less self-infatuated, the university professoriate and the deplatforming students would realize how obnoxious they appear.

With greater self-awareness, the virtue-signalers might even recognize how they contributed to the Trump victory. They had their time, but now it’s over. We’ve listened to them, and now have definitively rejected their ideas.

They need to hear what Cromwell told his parliament, words that Leo Amery repeated in 1940 to bring down Neville Chamberlain: “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go.”