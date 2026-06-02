Candidate Who Was a Defense Witness for ‘Blind Sheikh’ Poised To Win Democratic Primary for New Jersey House Seat

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Army veteran whose close proximity to terror groups dates back more than 30 years is dismissing objections to his associations as attempts by opponents to label Muslims as terrorists.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
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