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Candidate Who Was a Defense Witness for ‘Blind Sheikh’ Poised To Win Democratic Primary for New Jersey House Seat

The Army veteran whose close proximity to terror groups dates back more than 30 years is dismissing objections to his associations as attempts by opponents to label Muslims as terrorists.

New Jersey congressional candidate Adam Hamawy poses with Congressman Ro Khanna while campaigning on May 26, 2026.
New Jersey congressional candidate Adam Hamawy poses with Congressman Ro Khanna while campaigning on May 26, 2026. Dr. Adam Hamawy via X.
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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Candidate Who Was a Defense Witness for ‘Blind Sheikh’ Poised To Win Democratic Primary for New Jersey House Seat | The New York Sun