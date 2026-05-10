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The New York Sun
Opinion

Churchill’s Foreign Policy Echoed by Trump’s Moves on Global Stage

America, like Britain in earlier centuries, has interests that span the globe and a residual loathing for tyranny and intolerance.

Yousuf Karsh's 1941 portrait of Churchill, 'The Roaring Lion.'
Yousuf Karsh's 1941 portrait of Churchill, 'The Roaring Lion.' Via Wikimedia Commons
MICHAEL BARONE

MICHAEL BARONE

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