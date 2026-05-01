Collectivists Turn May Day Into a High Holiday

Trump To Meet an Emboldened Xi Jinping
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Some 3,000 protests aim to advance the goal of replacing traditional celebrations with salutes to the state, hoping to sell the promise that — this time — collectivism will deliver plenty, not poverty.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
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