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Collectivists Turn May Day Into a High Holiday

Some 3,000 protests aim to advance the goal of replacing traditional celebrations with salutes to the state, hoping to sell the promise that — this time — collectivism will deliver plenty, not poverty.

A May Day rally at New York City's Foley Square, May 1, 2024.
A May Day rally at New York City's Foley Square, May 1, 2024. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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