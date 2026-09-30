Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Else Went is the latest playwright to tackle the ‘incel’ phenomenon.
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An idle mind is not the devil’s only playground — lonely hearts can be just as fertile territory for dark forces. That’s certainly a key takeaway from the “incel” phenomenon, the term used for a community of socially, romantically, and often economically isolated young men — the word is an abbreviation for “involuntarily celibate” — whose propensity for raging misogyny has found fuel in the bleakest corners of social and alternative media.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
An idle mind is not the devil’s only playground — lonely hearts can be just as fertile territory for dark forces. That’s certainly a key takeaway from the “incel” phenomenon, the term used for a community of socially, romantically, and often economically isolated young men — the word is an abbreviation for “involuntarily celibate” — whose propensity for raging misogyny has found fuel in the bleakest corners of social and alternative media.
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