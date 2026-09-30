An idle mind is not the devil’s only playground — lonely hearts can be just as fertile territory for dark forces. That’s certainly a key takeaway from the “incel” phenomenon, the term used for a community of socially, romantically, and often economically isolated young men — the word is an abbreviation for “involuntarily celibate” — whose propensity for raging misogyny has found fuel in the bleakest corners of social and alternative media.