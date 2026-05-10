Democratic Socialists Endorse Billionaire Steyer for California Governor’s Race

Trump Winds Up His Summit Confident in Having Built a Rapport on Crucial Issues, From Iran to Trade
By DONALD KIRK|
California group, which often sits out races because they are populated by ‘Corporate Democrats or MAGA Republicans,’ backs ‘class traitor’ in a crowded field.
By DONALD KIRK|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By LAURENCE ELDER|
By VERONIQUE de RUGY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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