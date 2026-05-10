Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Democratic Socialists Endorse Billionaire Steyer for California Governor’s Race

California group, which often sits out races because they are populated by ‘Corporate Democrats or MAGA Republicans,’ backs ‘class traitor’ in a crowded field.

Gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer says in a video promoted on May 8, 2026, by his campaign that he will close a real estate tax loophole that is enshrined in the state's Constitution.
Gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer says in a video promoted on May 8, 2026, by his campaign that he will close a real estate tax loophole that is enshrined in the state's Constitution. @TomHQ via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp