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The New York Sun
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Democratic University of Michigan Regent Loses Endorsement for Re-Election as Party Faces Jewish-Muslim Reckoning

Jordan Acker, whose home and business had been vandalized over his support for Israel, lost party support for re-election to an attorney who represented Pro-Palestinian campus protesters.

Amir Makled earned the party’s endorsement Sunday over Jordan Acker to compete in the fall general election. 
Amir Makled earned the party’s endorsement Sunday over Jordan Acker to compete in the fall general election.  Via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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