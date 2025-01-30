Despite the Fake News Reports, Trump Is Cutting Spending — and the Bureaucracy

The Beltway swamp hates it, but the president is bound and determined to shrink the federal budget and its huge deficit.

Don’t believe the fake news. President Trump is cutting spending — and the bureaucracy.

The Beltway swamp hates it, but Mr. Trump is bound and determined to shrink the federal budget and its huge deficit — and to shrink the 2 million-plus federal workforce.

A score of liberal news organizations are all claiming that Mr. Trump’s directive to freeze certain federal spending was rescinded.

No such thing took place.

A memo from the Office of Management and Budget was pulled back — mainly because it was badly written.

Take the Washington Post, for example: “Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal spending, reversing course”

However, Mr. Trump’s executive order to put a hold on various grants, loans, and credits that have not yet been spent or dispersed continues to stand.

He wants to freeze and then review funding for things like DEI and the Green New Deal.

He’s going after the misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act” and a whole bunch of other programs that are based on something called disadvantaged businesses or communities.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and affirmative action strike again, but they are both illegal, and the president is well within his executive authority.

In other words, he’s not pulling back. And it’s the executive order that counts.

And all this could save close to $1 trillion in federal spending and deficits.

As far as shrinking the federal workforce, another Trump executive order provides a generous 8-month severance package to workers who want to resign, rather than work for them.

Once again, while the liberal press and the DC swamp howl, Mr. Trump absolutely has the authority to do this — under the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978.

Hat-tip to the Wall Street Journal editorial page for pointing this out.

The president can redesignate jobs if the role involves policymaking at any level, be it a cabinet secretary or an assistant secretary or a mid-level career person.

And Mr. Trump is restoring an executive branch job category known as Policy/Career which is formerly known as Schedule F.

Which allows him to say: If you disagree with my policy, and you work against it, you’re fired.

Well, more than 50,000 civil servants will have to deal with this. More than 2 million civil servants will have to figure out if they want to resign or not.

Odds are — 5 percent to 10 percent will resign. That could save $100 billion.

If you want to stay in the game, you have to show up for work, and toe the line for Mr. Trump’s election mandate for policy change.

And don’t listen to any fake news.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.