Search
The New York Sun
Politics

DNC Chairman Releases Error-Riddled 2024 Autopsy Under Duress, Admitting It’s ‘Not Ready for Primetime — Not Even Close’

Ken Martin, who has put the party in a financial hole, seemed incapable of finding friends who’d defend his decision to not release the report.

The Democratic National Committee chairman, Ken Martin, speaks at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland on February 1, 2025.
The Democratic National Committee chairman, Ken Martin, speaks at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland on February 1, 2025. Rod Lamkey, Jr./AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp