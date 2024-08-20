DNC Platform Is ‘Massive Gift To Conservatives,’ Pence Group Says

For conservatives to win, they will need to ‘draw a stark contrast with the left,’ the group adds.

The newly unveiled Democratic National Committee platform is a “massive gift to conservatives across the country,” a conservative advocacy group founded by Vice President Pence, Advancing American Freedom, is forecasting.

“The platform doubles down on the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration while going further than ever in plunging our economy into Soviet-style communism,” the group said in a statement. “Whether it be price controls, high tariffs, massive federal spending or sweetheart carve outs for favored companies one thing is for sure: this policy platform would impoverish our nation and drain the bank accounts of working families across the country.”

The DNC unveiled its 92-page platform on Sunday, the eve of the Democratic convention starting in Chicago. It said that the platform, passed on July 16 before President Biden withdrew from the race, offered a “vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years.” The platform’s highlights, the party said, include addressing the “climate crisis,” closing the “racial wealth gap,” and restoring “Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”

Offering a different view of the platform, Mr. Pence’s group said that key vulnerabilities include “eroding the economy,” “embracing abortion, junk medicine, and DEI,” and “undermining Israel.”

Advancing American Freedom calls out the Democratic platform for endorsing Mr. Biden’s “unconstitutional” student loan forgiveness, “pledges support for abortion-on-demand up until birth,” and calls for more access to “gender-affirming care: surgeries and chemicals that the rest of the world is clamping down on for health and safety reasons.”

The group also says that the platform would undermine Israel by demanding that it agrees to a ceasefire that “would give terrorists time to regroup, “imposing a two-state solution, and leaving control of Jerusalem uncertain.”

Conservatives should focus on the policies the Democratic party is advocating for and thus “achieve a massive rebuke of this misguided effort,” Mr. Pence’s group says. For conservatives to win, they must “draw a stark contrast with the left,” it adds. “We cannot outbid their efforts to spend taxpayer dollars. We cannot stick our heads in the sand as our allies across the globe come under fire from terrorist-sponsoring regimes,” the group says. “We must clearly contrast our conservative principles with the left’s liberal, dystopian policies. If we stick to principles, we will win the important debates before our country in 2024.”