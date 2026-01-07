The New York Sun

‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is Throwing the Communists Out of the Western Hemisphere

Trump is making a great deal and turning around the only leverage that Venezuela has, and that’s oil.

President Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers on January 6, 2026 at Washington. AP/Evan Vucci
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
So President Trump is tightening the screws around the communist regime of Delcy Rodgriguez and her husband, and the rest of the Chavista state in Venezuela, by ordering them to turn over up to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States of America.

The oil will be sold in the market, and the money will be controlled by Mr. Trump. I love that.

He’s kind of like the landman in the great TV series. He’s making a great deal and he’s turning around the only leverage that Venezuela has, and that’s oil.

Delcy Rodriguez, sworn in Saturday to succeed Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela, holds a press conference at Caracas on March 10, 2025. Ariana Cubillos/AP
And according to Mr. Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the whole Venezuelan oil embargo run by America will be used to cut off Cuba, Communist China, and Russia.

And Mr. Trump’s putting a little more oil supply on the market, which is bringing prices lower. It will be refined in Texas, for Diesel, and gasoline, but more may be coming. And we may be headed for $50 a barrel. Today it’s $56 a barrel.

I think this whole story is just historically terrific.

We snatched Nicolas Maduro and his fanatical wife, to stop their cocaine smuggling, and gun running. They’re sitting in jail now at Brooklyn, New York.

The same home as Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, and a stone’s throw from the former Assembly district of New York’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

How fitting.

With oil prices falling, and Trump deflation replacing Biden inflation, covering hundreds of prices throughout the economy, with a tax cut effect that could boost GDP to 5 percent, 6 percent, or 7 percent, at least for a while, during a midterm election year.

Who knew that “drill, baby, drill” could also restore the Monroe Doctrine and throw the communists out of the Western Hemisphere? Mr. Trump knew. Mr. Trump knows history better than the historians. He knows the economy better than the economists.

Pay attention: we are watching greatness.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

