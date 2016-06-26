G’nite, George . . .

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“George Will’s Insomnia” was the headline of the last editorial to appear in these columns in respect of the American Tory, George Will. It was issued in November 2003, after the distinguished columnist delivered to a room full of neoconservatives at a Manhattan Institute banquet a speech attacking President George W. Bush. The columnist had been having trouble sleeping, he confessed, owing to the war that was underway to liberate Iraq.

What worried Mr. Will was the ghost of Woodrow Wilson, who wanted to make the world safe for democracy. “Wilson’s spirit still walks the world,” Mr. Will worried. “That should trouble our sleep.” He was derisive about the hopes for a successful transition to democratic rule in the land once tyrannized by Saddam Hussein. “Iraq is just three people away from democracy — George Washington, James Madison, and John Marshall,” Mr. Will condescended.

At the time we noted our admiration for the scribe but suggested that he “should drink a glass of port and lie down and read a book.” But he’s been tossing and turning ever since, and now, with the Republican Party on the brink of nominating Donald Trump for president, Mr. Will has announced he’s bolted the party and become a registered independent at Maryland. His message for Republican voters is “make sure he loses.”

What gets us about this is the irony. For the first time since 2003, the Republicans are about to nominate for president a candidate who, in Mr. Trump, agrees with Mr. Will about the Iraq war and who had opposed the invasion that was keeping Mr. Will awake at night. We’d have thought he would finally stop wringing his hands and celebrate. It had actually occurred to us, however fleetingly, that Mr. Will would have been a good vice president for The Donald. Newspapering is full of surprises.

As for the Sun, there were plenty of nights during which we prayed for the success of our valiant soldiers and our common cause. But we have never wavered in our conviction that we had to act against Saddam. America made its share of mistakes in the war (so, in his time and wars, did George Washington). But the big strategic mistake we made was retreating before the theater was secure. And that is going to mean many more sleepless nights for Americans.