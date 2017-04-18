This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In the moments after Hillary Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump, a new book tells us, the defeated Democrat suddenly lashed out at FBI director James Comey and the Russians. “Her voice rose. Her eyes grew wider. Her hands began moving again. ‘These guys came in,’ she huffed. ‘We were doing better until this happened.’ Bill Clinton nodded in agreement and muttered something about Brexit.”

Something about Brexit, indeed. The authors of the book, “Shattered,” don’t elaborate. It’s nice to know, though, that at least someone high up in the Democratic Party understood the leading importance of Britain’s vote for independence. Particularly since the Democrats themselves, led by President Obama with Mrs. Clinton chiming in, had entered the fray against Brexit. In doing so they ignited a backlash that helped win the day for Brexit.

All of which we mention because of the astonishing decision today of Britain’s prime minister, Theresa May, to call a snap election for June 8. It sets up an incredible spring. On May 7, France will have its runoff vote for the presidency. That vote might — a long shot — hand the leadership of the Fifth Republic to a party that, in the National Front, wants France, like Britain, to leave the European Union. It could spell, none too soon in our view, the end of the European Union.

Two days later, South Korea will go to the polls. That election could prove to be a game-changer in northeast Asia and beyond. If the leftist Minjoo Party wins and proceeds to seek a deal with — that is, capitulate to — North Korea, it could open the door to the catastrophe of a unified Korea armed with nuclear weapons and dominated by a party that is bizarre even by communist standards. We’re not predicting capitulation will happen, only remarking that it could.

President Trump hasn’t made an endorsement in any of these votes. By rushing to Korea an American armada and, one after another, the three top officials within his government, he has signaled he comprehends what is happening on what may be the most heavily-armed peninsula in history. He has hung back on France, and, as was today marked by the Chicago Tribune, Marine Le Pen is crosswise with the American president on, among other points, Syria and Russia.

The American leader has so far been on his game with Britain. In contrast to the Democrats, he did not threaten Britain over Brexit. Without telling Britons how to vote, he indicated he’d be happy with British independence. He welcomed Mrs. May at Washington, as she sought to make nice with the new administration, but nothing would match a British-American bilateral trade agreement cementing, and even widening, the special relationship.

If each of these elections could ratify or set in motion epic changes, the one that the Sun embraces is Brexit. We wish Mrs. May well. Her decision to go for an early election — not yet half way through her term — reflects her sense that, having triggered Article 50, she’s going need a more supportive parliament in order to bring Brexit home. It would be foolish to take victory for granted. It would not be foolish to hope that an independent Britain would shine more brightly than it ever did in Europe and set an example from France to northeast Asia.