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By now half the world has surely heard about the Selma Blair flight incident. The actress, who has long struggled with multiple sclerosis and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome was flying to New York from Los Angeles last Sunday evening. After posting a serene series of fall-themed selfies on Instagram, she suddenly experienced agitation and confusion. At some point she injured her head and bloodied her own nose.
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By now half the world has surely heard about the Selma Blair flight incident. The actress, who has long struggled with multiple sclerosis and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome was flying to New York from Los Angeles last Sunday evening. After posting a serene series of fall-themed selfies on Instagram, she suddenly experienced agitation and confusion. At some point she injured her head and bloodied her own nose.
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