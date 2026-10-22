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By DAVID JONES|
The stage musical’s inherent suspension of disbelief proves a natural fit for the Jazz Age master’s fantastical tale.
If you’re only familiar with “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” through David Fincher’s sweeping, melodramatic film, it may come as a surprise that the source material, a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald — published in 1922, more than 85 years before the movie premiered — is a punchy little satire, in which the author used the tale of a man who ages backwards to send up strict, snooty social mores.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If you’re only familiar with “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” through David Fincher’s sweeping, melodramatic film, it may come as a surprise that the source material, a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald — published in 1922, more than 85 years before the movie premiered — is a punchy little satire, in which the author used the tale of a man who ages backwards to send up strict, snooty social mores.
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