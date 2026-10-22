If you’re only familiar with “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” through David Fincher’s sweeping, melodramatic film, it may come as a surprise that the source material, a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald — published in 1922, more than 85 years before the movie premiered — is a punchy little satire, in which the author used the tale of a man who ages backwards to send up strict, snooty social mores.